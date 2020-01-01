After being a holistic practitioner for 20+ years, it wasn’t until 2012 that I began my research and discovered the many great benefits of cannabis. I have since found an interest in cannabis oil, and it’s unique ability to treat a wide array of ailments. As I started to see the amazing results cannabis oil was having on my clients, I began developing different cannabis wellness products to help promote natural healing. The research is abundant that cannabis has a medicinal quality and can potentially ward off disease. I am committed to the pursuit of organic healing herbs and developing products that can potentially aid in the healing process of most modern day illnesses. I work with a team of holistic practitioners which include medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists and naturopaths. Thank you for supporting DrRoseBudz and our pursuit of natural healing! Best Regards, DrRoseBudz