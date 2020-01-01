 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dr.RoseBudz

Heal Naturally

About Dr.RoseBudz

After being a holistic practitioner for 20+ years, it wasn’t until 2012 that I began my research and discovered the many great benefits of cannabis. I have since found an interest in cannabis oil, and it’s unique ability to treat a wide array of ailments. As I started to see the amazing results cannabis oil was having on my clients, I began developing different cannabis wellness products to help promote natural healing. The research is abundant that cannabis has a medicinal quality and can potentially ward off disease. I am committed to the pursuit of organic healing herbs and developing products that can potentially aid in the healing process of most modern day illnesses. I work with a team of holistic practitioners which include medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists and naturopaths. Thank you for supporting DrRoseBudz and our pursuit of natural healing! Best Regards, DrRoseBudz