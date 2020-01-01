 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dry Sift Solutions
Dry Sift Solutions Cover Photo

Dry Sift Solutions

Combining Quality, Quantity, and Control

Dry Sift Solutions featured photo 1
Dry Sift Solutions featured photo 2

About Dry Sift Solutions

At Dry Sift Solutions we manufacture the "DS1000R", a streamlined, solvent-free, trichome extraction machine. The "DS1000R" produces the cleanest and highest quality dry sift available through a mechanical process. To do this, we focused on the gentle agitation of plant material by combining decades of trichome collection knowledge with patented gold sluicing technology. Hand made in La Pine, Oregon and built with USA high grade materials, our machine is one of a kind. The "DS1000R" can be used for personal or commercial extraction, processing up to 40lbs of material per hour. Whether the collected product is to be used for baking, rosin production, or the simple desire for high-grade kif, we know you'll be pleased with what the "DS1000R" can do for you.