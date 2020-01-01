At Dry Sift Solutions we manufacture the "DS1000R", a streamlined, solvent-free, trichome extraction machine. The "DS1000R" produces the cleanest and highest quality dry sift available through a mechanical process. To do this, we focused on the gentle agitation of plant material by combining decades of trichome collection knowledge with patented gold sluicing technology. Hand made in La Pine, Oregon and built with USA high grade materials, our machine is one of a kind. The "DS1000R" can be used for personal or commercial extraction, processing up to 40lbs of material per hour. Whether the collected product is to be used for baking, rosin production, or the simple desire for high-grade kif, we know you'll be pleased with what the "DS1000R" can do for you.