DTF - Downtown Flower
Cornbread
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
One of DTF's heaviest indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. This strain is a relaxing full body high with an euphoric uplifting effect. A patient favorite for treating appetite loss, nausea, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain.
Cornbread effects
126 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
