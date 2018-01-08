About this product

GDP a cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud and its quickly becoming DTF’s most popular indicas. Its known for its distinct berry taste and pain-relieving effects. This strain can be a great choice to end your night in a deep body melt. Patients have used this strain to fight off insomnia with ease, and to help stimulate appetite. It can also be beneficial for anxiety, stress, pain, and muscle spasms.