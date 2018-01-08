DTF - Downtown Flower
Granddaddy Purple
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
GDP a cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud and its quickly becoming DTF’s most popular indicas. Its known for its distinct berry taste and pain-relieving effects. This strain can be a great choice to end your night in a deep body melt. Patients have used this strain to fight off insomnia with ease, and to help stimulate appetite. It can also be beneficial for anxiety, stress, pain, and muscle spasms.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!