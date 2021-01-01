About this product

Unlike most strains it’s not that easy to explain what kind of effect Jack Straw is going to have, as it really all depends on what kind of mood you are in when you smoke it.

For those that are wide awake and ready to go, a bit of Jack Straw will magnify your enthusiasm, creating the power to take on the world. But for those that are feeling a bit sleepy and need some time out, Jack Straw sends you to a beautiful sleepy state you won’t hurry back from. Patients find this strain helpful for treating symptoms of anxiety, ADHD, depression, nausea and difficulties related to chemo and radiation therapies and for mild pain relief.