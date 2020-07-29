DTF - Downtown Flower
PennyWise
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 7%CBD 8%
About this product
Pennywise is a indica dominant hybrid, with a 1:1 ration of CBD and THC. It provides a mild and clear-headed high with a dose of euphoria. This is a good choice for patients who don't want a psychoactive high looking to treat seizures, cancer symptoms, arthritis, PTSD, neurological disorders, and anxiety.
Pennywise effects
Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!