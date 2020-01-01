Introducing the Duallok CR3 child-resistant packaging system. A synergy of simple, intuitive design and robust compliance. Developed by an award-winning design team to provide the most beautiful, user friendly and compliant package for high-end controlled substances. The patented double-lock design, certified under the 16 CFR 1700 guidelines for child resistance, keeps kids safe and brands compliant. The opening experience is a masterclass in simple, intuitive interaction and has passed senior trials for easy opening. The format can be tailored to house a wide range of products from vape cartridges, pre-rolled joints and concentrates, to pharmaceuticals and other healthcare related products.