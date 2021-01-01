About this product

Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The reusable bags are made out of the highest quality dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is durable, resistant to boiling and solvents. The new super tight nylon folded seam stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling. Three mesh sizes are available for this type of bags: 25, 100, and 160 micron. Each package contains 20 bags and one flexible packing card making it easy for you to fill them up with pressing material.



Technical Specifications:



Mesh Size, Microns / Micrometers: 25, 100, and 160 μm

Dimensions: 2" x 3.5" / 51 mm x 89 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Quantity Per Pack: 20

Package Dimensions: 4" x 7" / 10.2 cm x 17.8 cm



Please see our website, dulytek.com, for different dimensions and mesh sizes.



