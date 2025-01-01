Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Heat Plate Kit is designed to work with 3 to 15 ton hydraulic or pneumatic shop presses and comes with 3 by 5 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people to take advantages of their shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once.
The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton Maximum ram diameter: 2.16 inch / 55 mm Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Power: 610 W Product weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for controllers; 2 years for other parts Discreet Packaging
Dulytek® Retrofit DIY Rosin Heat Plate Kit, 3" x 5", for 3 - 15 Ton Shop Presses
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.