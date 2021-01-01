About this product

Dulytek® Glass Stamp makes collecting rosin a breeze. Just work your way across the sticky material and then scrape it directly from the glass. Unlike other sharp tools, the stamp collects concentrate oil without tearing parchment paper and adding tiny paper shreds to your final product. The glass stamp is shipped in a protective case.



Specifications:



Material: 100% Glass

Size, D x H: 1.5" x 2"

Care: Dishwasher safe.



Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.