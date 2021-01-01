Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dulytek

Dulytek

1.5 x 2" Dulytek® Glass Stamp for Rosin Wax Collection

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® Glass Stamp makes collecting rosin a breeze. Just work your way across the sticky material and then scrape it directly from the glass. Unlike other sharp tools, the stamp collects concentrate oil without tearing parchment paper and adding tiny paper shreds to your final product. The glass stamp is shipped in a protective case.

Specifications:

Material: 100% Glass
Size, D x H: 1.5" x 2"
Care: Dishwasher safe.

Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!