About this product
Dulytek® 30-Sheet Extra Thick Rosin Press Parchment Paper Pre-Cut Sheets are a must-have item for rosin extraction. It is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, and reusable up to 4 times. Feel free to use it when pressing rosin, baking, steaming, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or making a DIY pastry bag.
Each Pack Contains 30 Pre-Cut 12" x 14" Parchment Paper Sheets
Durable; Extra Thick; No Tears or Blowouts at High Pressure
Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant Up To 425°F - 450°F
One-Side Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers
A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction
Made with Natural Materials; Reusable up to 4 times
Thickness: 60lbs / 89gsm
Each Pack Contains 30 Pre-Cut 12" x 14" Parchment Paper Sheets
Durable; Extra Thick; No Tears or Blowouts at High Pressure
Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant Up To 425°F - 450°F
One-Side Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers
A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction
Made with Natural Materials; Reusable up to 4 times
Thickness: 60lbs / 89gsm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.