About this product

Dulytek® 30-Sheet Extra Thick Rosin Press Parchment Paper Pre-Cut Sheets are a must-have item for rosin extraction. It is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, and reusable up to 4 times. Feel free to use it when pressing rosin, baking, steaming, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or making a DIY pastry bag.



Each Pack Contains 30 Pre-Cut 12" x 14" Parchment Paper Sheets

Durable; Extra Thick; No Tears or Blowouts at High Pressure

Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant Up To 425°F - 450°F

One-Side Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers

A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction

Made with Natural Materials; Reusable up to 4 times

Thickness: 60lbs / 89gsm