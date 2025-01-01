Dulytek® 50-Sheet Parchment Paper is a must-have item for any kitchen. This extra-thick parchment paper is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, and reusable up to 2 to 4 times. Feel free to use it when baking, steaming, rosin pressing, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or just fold it to make a DIY pastry bag.
Each Pack Contains 50 Pre-Cut 10" x 7" Parchment Paper Sheets Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant UP To 425°F - 450°F Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers Grease and Moisture Resistant Oven, Microwave, and Freezer Safe A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction Made by Natural Materials; Reusable up to 2-4 times Thickness: 35lbs / 52gsm
Dulytek® 50-Sheet Parchment Paper, Pre-Cut 10" x 7", Extra Durable
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.