Dulytek® 7-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set consists of five double-sided food-grade stainless steel rosin collection / wax utensils, one 3ml thick glass jar, one set of silicone finger gloves / protectors, and one complimentary padded metal carrying case. The lidded jar is made of extra thick clear inert glass and ideally suited for storing your freshly pressed rosin. Five non-stick silicone thimbles provide heat protection to your fingertips and simplify working with sticky substances. Variety of tool tips (probe, scraper, spatula, chisel, spearhead, carver, ballpoint, etc) included in the set allows you to work with rosin, wax and other concentrates with ease. Two ballpoint as well as spear-shaped tools are great for breaking out and apart into small pieces as well as rolling up the gooey rosin. Spoon- and paddle-shaped tools can be used to handle sappier concentrates. Knurled handles provide excellent grip, even with wet hands. The tool tips are as follows:



Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear on the other end

Curved spear-tip and ballpoint

Scooped large paddle with round edges and pointy tip

Slightly curved paddle and ballpoint

Small spoon and pointy tip on the opposite end.



