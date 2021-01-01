About this product

Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set consists of 5 double-sided food-grade stainless steel rosin collection / wax utensils, one 3ml silicone container (varied color), and a complimentary padded carrying case. Variety of tool tips (probe, scraper, spatula, chisel, spearhead, carver, ballpoint, etc) allows you to work with rosin, wax and other concentrates with ease. Two ballpoint as well as spear-shaped tools are great for breaking out and apart into small pieces as well as rolling up the gooey rosin. Spoon- and paddle-shaped tools can be used to handle sappier concentrates. Knurled handles provide excellent grip, even with wet hands. The tool tips are as follows:



Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear on the other end

Curved spear-tip and ballpoint

Scooped large paddle with round edges and pointy tip

Slightly curved paddle and ballpoint

Small spoon and pointy tip on the opposite end.



The included storage jar, 3ml, is ideal for keeping herbs as well as their oil extract.