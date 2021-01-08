About this product

Dulytek® DHP7 V4 Hydraulic Rosin Press with Driptek / Driptech Option is capable of producing up to 7 Tons of force between its plates squeezing your herbs to capture every last drop of precious solventless oil. The press features an upgraded removable bottle jack, 6" x 2.5" insulated solid aluminum dual heating plates, new precision-built two-channel temperature and timer controller, and a reinforced sturdy frame. Simply set your squash timer, temperature, and Celsius or Fahrenheit preferences to the control panel, pump the lever-operated hydraulic driven plates up, twist the press knob to release, collect your yield, and enjoy organic concentrate in your own home. The pressure and ram speed of the press is controlled by gentle pumping of the cranking handle. The machine is DripTek Mount Stand compatible (sold separately) and comes with a complimentary starter kit containing all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets.



Highlights for 2020 new DHP7 V4 press:



Driptek option available (the mount stand sold separately)

More precise two-channel temperature controller

Enhanced frame holding up to 12-ton force

Removable leak-free bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement

Reinforced jack handle to add strength and durability

Upgraded power switch and wiring to make the circuit more reliable



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 14000 lbs / 7 Tons

Heating plate size: 6.0 x 2.5 inch / 152 x 64 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 420 W

Current: 3.8 A / 1.9 A

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Weight: 44 lbs / 20 kg

Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm

Package dimensions: 14 x 12 x 21 inch / 36 x 31 x 53 cm

Package weight (with the product): 44 lb / 20 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 2 years

Discreet Packaging



Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.