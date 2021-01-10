About this product

Dulytek® DHP5 5 Ton Hydraulic Rosin Press is a is a lighter version of our popular DHP7 machine that boasts 3" x 4" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, new precision-built two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable oil-leak-free bottle jack, and a sturdy frame. The operation is as simple as with our other hydraulic series machines. Just set your press parameters, pump the cranking handle to create a desired amount of pressure between the plates, set the timer, and when the timer is up, release the plates, and collect the freshly pressed rosin! The DHP5 press comes with a complimentary starter kit containing all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets.



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 10000 lbs / 5 Tons

Heating plate size: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm

Maximum temperature: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 360 W

Current: 3.3 A / 1.65 A

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Weight: 31 lbs / 14.1 kg

Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 18 inch / 26 x 23 x 45 cm

Package dimensions: 14 x 13 x 22 inch / 36 x 32 x 55 cm

Package weight (with the product): 36 lb / 16.2 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 2 years

Discreet Packaging



