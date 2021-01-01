About this product

Dulytek® DHP20 Hydraulic Rosin Press is capable of generating up to 20 Tons of pressure to its 3" x 8" insulated solid aluminum heat plates. Similarly to our popular DHP7, simply set your temperature and timer on the digital controller, pump the jack handle to close the press and create a necessary pressure between the plates, and, when done pressing, turn the press knob to release, collect your yield, and enjoy organic concentrate in your own home.



What's new with DHP20 press:



Leak-free removable bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement

Upgraded precise two-channel temperature controller

The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 40000 lbs / 20 Tons

Heating plate size: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Power: 825 W

Current: 7.5 A / 3.75 A

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Weight: 100 lbs / 45 kg

Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm

Package weight (with the product): 110 lb / 50 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts

Discreet crate packaging



