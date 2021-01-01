About this product

Dulytek® Rosin Pre-Press Mold allows you to compact flower or kief so that you can press more rosin in less time. This ultimately improves production efficiency while increasing your ROI. Puck size is 1-3/4" x 5-3/4". Compacted material helps increase your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during solvent-less concentrate oil extraction process. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade anodized aluminum.



Technical Specifications:



Internal plate size, L x W: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm

Dimensions when assembled, L x W x H: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm

Material: Anodized Aluminum



Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.