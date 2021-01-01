About this product
Dulytek® Rosin Pre-Press Mold allows you to compact flower or kief so that you can press more rosin in less time. This ultimately improves production efficiency while increasing your ROI. Puck size is 1-3/4" x 5-3/4". Compacted material helps increase your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during solvent-less concentrate oil extraction process. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade anodized aluminum.
Technical Specifications:
Internal plate size, L x W: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Dimensions when assembled, L x W x H: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm
Material: Anodized Aluminum
About this brand
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.