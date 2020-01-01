 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Extraction Lab - Matt Machado Construction
Extraction Lab - Matt Machado Construction
Michigan Grow Room
Michigan Grow Room
New England Grow Room
New England Grow Room
Installation Process
Installation Process

About Duramax Trusscore - PVC wall and ceiling panels

Create rooms that are waterproof, anti-mold, anti-bacterial with seamless surfaces. Vinyl panels provide the protection you need from water, chemicals, and damage. Vinyl panels are the easiest to clean and have the shortest install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing. We are a vinyl buildings material manufacturer that has been extruding from LA for over 30 years. Get a free sample by visiting our website at Duramaxpvcpanels.com

Worldwide, United States, California