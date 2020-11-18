About this strain
Eleven Roses is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Eleven Roses. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.