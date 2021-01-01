About this product

DLP is another of the hot new strains on the Coffee shop menu’s in Amsterdam. With its background of a Kosher Kush crossed with Tangie, and a Durban Poison crossed with Grand Daddy Purple, this strain is sure to be a hit on the Colorado market. This strain should be a very new addition to the pot connoisseur’s pallet in North America. Lemon Twizzler is packed with Cherry, Tangerine, and Earthy notes that ensure an incredible smell and even better flavor. Given it is a blend of four to six very unique flavor and high backgrounds this strain is sure to leave you feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted.