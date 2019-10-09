About this product
And thus the M.A.C. was born
M.A.C. is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of M.A.C. have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
MAC effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.