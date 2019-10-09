The epic tale of Miracle Alien Cookies begins with a Starfighter breeding with a Columbian Gold landrace strain. As the story goes, Capulator tragically left the seeds in the breeder’s pants pocket, pants that found their way into the washing machine. A bold heroine (his wife) put the soapy seeds into paper towels where they all germinated and seemed to be healthy. But, alas, shortly after being planted all of these seedlings died simultaneously. All but one that is. That sole survivor, the fifteenth to be planted and the only to survive, was thus dubbed “Miracle 15.” Miracle 15 was a male, so he could never be flowered. But along came a lady by the name of Alien Cookies. They fell in love and gave birth to an only child, a child they named Miracle Alien Cookies.



And thus the M.A.C. was born



M.A.C. is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of M.A.C. have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.