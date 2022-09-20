Our Apple Martini gummies are DELICIOUSLY AMAZING! This burst of lemon-lime sweetness packs a double punch! If you’re looking for a sweet treat to help you through the day, reach for Zummy Gummies.



Apple Martini gummies come in full spectrum (and we mean FULL) or CBD-only options. Whatever your cannabinoid pleasure, these are sure to please! Made with ingredients you can pronounce like real fruit juice, brown sugar, molasses, corn syrup, and natural flavoring. All Zummy products are lab tested and loved by our customers.



Our full spectrum gummies are great for lowering anxiety, improving mood, increased appetite, and most of all improved sleep quality. Full spectrum gummies provide the “entourage effect” desired by most consumers.



Our CBD option is great for lowering anxiety without the “high”. Want to stay focused and calm? CBD is the option for you.



Dosing:



ALWAYS purchase based on YOUR tolerance. Zummy Gummies come in a variety of potencies for your enjoyment, relief, and/or homeostasis. We offer 10Mg, 25Mg, 50Mg, and 100Mg. The highest potency is NOT necessarily better for YOU. Our gummies are meant to be enjoyed 1 full gummy at a time. Start low and slow. We want all our customers to have an optimal experience. Not get shit-faced and never touch edibles again. Sounds familiar? LOL.



Gummies generally take between 30-90 minutes to take effect; Depending on YOUR metabolism, food intake, etc. Our gummies are fast-acting, but still need to be processed by your body. Take 1 gummy and wait at least 90 minutes before increasing dose.



Zummy is a trusted brand for a reason. We care about our customers!



Product Details:



10 gummies/pack;

Made with real cane sugar;

Highest purity hemp-derived distillate;

Natural flavorings;

3rd party lab tested for purity, potency, and compliance.

Does NOT contain alcohol;