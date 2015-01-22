About this product

Auto Blueberry® has quickly become the connoisseur choice of autoflower. It combines authentic Blueberry aroma and flavour thanks to a careful breeding program which crossed a very special Blueberry female with an indica dominant auto. Selective back-crossing until the F4 generation gave a fully automatic Blueberry, the F4 was self-pollinated to create the F5 seeds which have become a must-grow variety for anyone looking for a luxurious genuine Blueberry experience in a fast autoflower form.



Most plants have the famous Blueberry flavours and colours; she will yield very well with dense solid buds that are soaked with resin and are very potent. Auto Blueberry® gives a smooth, hugely enjoyable yet powerful Indica effect which lasts several hours. Everyone should try growing this variety at least once!