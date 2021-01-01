About this product
In our CBG breeding program we focused on both a feminised and an autoflowering variety that would be rich in CBG and would have very little to no THC. After introducing the photoperiod feminised cannabis seed version of CBG-Force, we are now doing the same with autoflowering CBG seeds, Auto CBG-Force.
After several tests we concluded that Auto CBG-Force had consistently lower THC levels than photoperiod CBG-Force. Auto CBG-Force averaged 0.04% THC, whilst the photoperiod CBG-Force was closer to 0.14%. This is still well under the European legal limit of 0.2%. This may not seem like a significant difference, but for some growers in the legal system these ultra low THC levels are very reassuring. We think the higher THC levels in the photoperiod version may be due to the longer vegetative time available.
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
