Using genetics from legendary jungle sativa Desfrán, this is one of the best sativa auto ever developed by Dutch Passion. Auto Desfrán has a devastatingly powerful high, not for beginners or just before bedtime! The buds have a rich white resin frosting and a tropical skunky aroma.
The pure sativa genetics from photoperiod Desfrán were converted to autoflowering format thanks to sativa genetics from Auto Daiquiri Lime, this all-sativa hybridization ensures all the best sativa traits are preserved. The strong sativa influence means this auto takes unusually long to bloom, up to 15 weeks from seed to harvest. But the connoisseur auto growers will find the extra few weeks are worth the wait for the exceptionally potent smoke quality with a strong psychoactive high.
If you don’t mind the 15 week grow cycle, and want the ultimate sativa experience then Auto Desfrán should be in your grow room! Will reach over 1m tall.
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.