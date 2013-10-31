About this product
Auto Euforia® is a compact/bushy variety with a skunky taste and sweet aroma. Auto Euforia® is also a productive variety of both buds and resin, yielding well above average and reaching around 1 metre tall. Typically this variety is harvested 10-11 weeks after germination. Auto Euforia® produces top strength cannabis with an energising and happy high, which is at the same time both refreshing and numbing. Auto Euforia® is a great choice if you need a variety which is uncomplicated to grow yet capable of producing top quality harvests. This is a tough and robust variety which is also suitable for less experienced auto growers.
Euphoria, also known as "Euforia," is a sativa marijuana strain that was bred from Skunk strains in the early 2000s by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion seed company. Once out, this strain began to collect awards including 2nd Place in the sativa category at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup and a Best Seeds HighLife Cup in 2002. These plant requires minimal fuss when growing and can even produce a bumper crop for the savvy grower after her initial flowering at 9 weeks. Euforia may have Skunk parents, but the aroma is sweeter and more floral than skunky. Effects of this strain are upbeat and social overall, so much so that it might be too energetic for some users, especially if sleep is the goal. Euphoria is great for social anxiety. This strain performs just as expected and promotes a sense of well-being.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.