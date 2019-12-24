About this product
Auto Lemon Kix® was made after the genetics from the well known USA candy-scent variety were hybridised with Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. With two exceptional parents, Auto Lemon Kix® retains a very potent THC rich high. Yields are heavy and the skunk genetics ensure this is easy and undemanding to grow.
You can expect a rich and appealing fruity/skunky aroma, a sour citrus taste and a really powerful long lasting euphoric high. This is a variety that suits the grower looking for the latest and greatest USA genetics with guaranteed potency and an uncomplicated growing experience. Indoors she takes around 75 days from seed to harvest under 20 hours of daily light. Occasional heavy yielding phenotypes can take an extra week or two. Outdoors this variety takes around 100 days from seed to harvest.
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.