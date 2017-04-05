Dutch Passion
About this product
Auto Mazar® is a high performance autoflower, she is robust and easy to grow. She is also a reliable producer of great quality cannabis whether grown in soil, coco fibre or a hydro system. Auto Mazar® delivers a genuinely strong and long lasting high. This is one of the most consistent autoflowers ever created and remains Dutch Passion’s best selling autoflower for all the right reasons.
Original Mazar is a legendary prize-winning variety which needs no introduction; we crossed this with an indica-dominant auto to create Auto Mazar®. The plants typically reach 70-80cm, they grow strongly and yield extremely well. New growers often crop 50g+ of sticky potent bud per plant. Experienced growers routinely crop 100-200g+ per plant especially in hydro systems. The best result so far is 900g.
Original Mazar is a legendary prize-winning variety which needs no introduction; we crossed this with an indica-dominant auto to create Auto Mazar®. The plants typically reach 70-80cm, they grow strongly and yield extremely well. New growers often crop 50g+ of sticky potent bud per plant. Experienced growers routinely crop 100-200g+ per plant especially in hydro systems. The best result so far is 900g.
Mazar I Sharif effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!