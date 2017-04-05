About this product

Auto Mazar® is a high performance autoflower, she is robust and easy to grow. She is also a reliable producer of great quality cannabis whether grown in soil, coco fibre or a hydro system. Auto Mazar® delivers a genuinely strong and long lasting high. This is one of the most consistent autoflowers ever created and remains Dutch Passion’s best selling autoflower for all the right reasons.



Original Mazar is a legendary prize-winning variety which needs no introduction; we crossed this with an indica-dominant auto to create Auto Mazar®. The plants typically reach 70-80cm, they grow strongly and yield extremely well. New growers often crop 50g+ of sticky potent bud per plant. Experienced growers routinely crop 100-200g+ per plant especially in hydro systems. The best result so far is 900g.