About this product
The sweet smell of Dutch tulips, who doesn’t like it!? This sweet aroma in combination with the awesome, gassy and doughy terpene profile is as good as it gets. Combine this with the knockout stone which this variety delivers to the consumer and you have the reason why our autoflower aficionado customers demanded Auto Mokum's Tulip.
Your wish is our command, so please put your hands together for this beautiful new autoflower!
Auto Mokum's Tulip has beautiful purple hues in the flowers of a couple of the four phenotypes. She also has some really special vanilla tones in her terpene profile. She leans towards the gassy side, though not as gassy as her photoperiod parent. But she does pack the same punch and colours alongside the XL potential, taking around 12 weeks indoors.
Because Auto Mokum's Tulip is a big resin producer, she can be used for making hash and gives great rosin yields. Make sure you don't discard your trim material from this plant, as it would be a waste to just throw it away. Take the opportunity to try and make some ice-o-lator hash. Or try making some rosin from the trim with greaseproof paper between hair straighteners (if you don't own a rosin press).
You will be delighted with the results from this THC rich, resin-soaked beauty!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
