Auto Night Queen® was created from our original Afghani Night Queen®, a highly resinous variety. It’s one of our strongest indicas ever with THC levels of over 20% and she won 1st Prize at the 2015 Champions Cup in Malaga. Auto Night Queen® continues the family tradition of premium strength sticky kush harvests which are well above average in quality and quantity. Indoors Auto Night Queen® can yield up to 500g/m2 and outdoors in good conditions yields of 150g per plant are not unusual. Auto Night Queen® is one of the most potent autoflowers we have seen, delivering an unusually heavy and long-lasting effect which is popular with medical and recreational users.
To create Auto Night Queen® we crossed a specially selected clone from the original photoperiod Night Queen® and crossed her with a dark autoflowering Afghan Mazar-i-Sharif hybrid from our gene bank. The result is rich, smooth and sweet tasting. Powerfully soothing on mind, body and soul. The rich hash scents of this Afghan Kush fill the air, she is delicious whether you smoke or vaporize her. Plants typically reach around 1m tall. Auto Night Queen® will appeal to home growers looking for maximum potency.
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
