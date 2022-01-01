About this product
Auto Ultimate® is the autoflower version of our bestseller ‘The Ultimate®’. This is a plant which delivers good production levels of top strength cannabis, it is highly recommended and delivers consistently impressive harvests.
The best results were obtained when The Ultimate® was automated together with some genetics from our original and legendary Auto Mazar® The outcome is a vigorous high-yielding variety which grows up to 80-100cm with compact buds ranging from medium to large in size. The buds are sticky and coated with a sweet aromatic coating of resin. The taste and high from Auto Ultimate® are very similar in quality to the original.
With proven parent genetics, and the best Dutch Passion auto breeding techniques, Auto Ultimate® guarantees a great performance in your growroom. We feel this is one of the best combinations of yield, quality and consistency available, even from our own collection.
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
