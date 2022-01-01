About this product
CBD Charlotte's Angel was Dutch Passion's first high CBD strain that contains little to no THC. CBD growers and medical growers were pleased to see a strain with all the medical cannabis benefits, but without the high. As there is almost no THC found in this strain, she suits needs that most other strains don't. Our customers asked for an autoflower variety with the same genotype profile and we are pleased to present CBD Auto Charlotte’s Angel.
CBD Charlotte's Angel was crossed with CBD Auto Compassion Lime to turn her into an autoflower. She is 20% indica/80% sativa and grows to around a metre tall. Yields are large, with earthy/fruity tones together with a very clear and soft feeling of well being.
CBD levels are around 16% and THC level is always below 1%.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
