CBD Compassion® is a Sativa dominant CBD-rich variety made by crossing a Nepalese strain with an un-named sativa. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. Plants grow to medium height and offer medium/above average yields of resinous and aromatic cannabis. At the end the leaves show long slender fingers. Cannabis (or concentrates) produced from this variety is rich in CBD and delivers a strong body effect.
Although CBD Compassion® has been developed primarily with medical users in mind, recreational cannabis users report a paranoia-free strong body stone. It’s a smooth, anti-anxiety experience which allows you to function well with pain relief and tranquility. This is the most sativa influenced CBD variety in our collection, which affects bloom time. Indoors, she is ready to harvest after 9-11 weeks, outdoors she is ready to harvest in November.
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
