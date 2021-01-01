About this product

CBD Orange Punch flowers have a sweet citrus taste and a fragrant skunky fruit aroma. CBD levels in these sticky CBD buds is around the mid teens, THC levels are below 0.2%. Without THC these buds won’t get you high, but they look and smell like high quality cannabis flowers. The CBD rich marijuana flowers are supplied in child-proof and odor-proof FreshFlower® containers to protect the quality of the CBD weed.