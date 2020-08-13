About this product
Critical Orange Punch is a feminized photoperiod seed variety, the first Dutch Passion strain based on outstanding Kritikal Bilbo genetics from Spain. The breeding began by crossing elite cuttings of Grandaddy Purps and Orange Bud (Orange Punch). The result was a supreme smoke with great taste but below-average yields. When this was further crossed with an XXL yielding THC rich Critical, the yields were dramatically improved thanks to the Critical growth vigor. Critical Orange Punch has a rich skunky citrus taste and an Afghan-hash aroma along with a long lasting powerful euphoric high. It’s an easy, stable XXL yielding variety to grow. She grows easily under a wide range of nutrient/growing conditions reaching around 1.5m indoors, taking just 7-8 weeks to bloom with commercial yields of rock hard, sticky buds. It’s a perfect, potent and easy feminized seed variety for fast XXL harvests.
About this strain
Critical Bilbo is a powerful indica-dominant strain that holds several Cannabis Cup championships under its belt. A legend among Spain’s cannabis consumers, Critical Bilbo’s resinous, sage-green buds emit a sweet, fruity aroma. Its effects are heavy and narcotic, a top-shelf strain oftentimes too intoxicating for novices. This strain grows best indoors or in greenhouse gardens, and flowers in just 45 to 50 days.
Critical Bilbo effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.