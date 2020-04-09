Desfrán is a legendary variety in South America and a multiple prize winner of many cannabis cups. Desfrán is the result of crossing Destroyer with Destroyer, she was originally a 3-way crossing of Mexican Oaxaca, Colombian Punto Rojo and Meao Thai and comes to Dutch Passion thanks to Alberto from Argentina. Alberto is a Master Grower, Cannabis Connoisseur and owner of Haze Magazine. Our first project together was to introduce Desfrán to Europe.



During vegetative growth Desfrán needs little nutrition. She grows well in soil especially with plenty of root space, and grows vigorously in other grow methods too. Desfrán is 100% Sativa so she can grow very tall and develops long branches which can dominate the airspace/growroom in no time. In vegetative growth the stem can produce intense fruity aromas when rubbed.



During flower she stretches and can triple her height. Desfrán is very resinous variety suited for SOG and SCROG grow methods and usually takes 9-10 weeks to flower. Desfrán has a fruity aroma like pear and green apples, the taste is like enjoying a pear caramel with hints of grape and melon. Desfrán produces unusually dense and compact flowers for a Sativa. When dried, the flowers look like glazed pinecones. Early harvest can result in a very cerebral and psychedelic high, if you harvest Desfrán late she tastes sweeter and is a true destroyer. Desfrán is one of the best varieties Alberto has ever seen, we hope you will think the same.