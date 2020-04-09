About this product
Desfrán is a legendary variety in South America and a multiple prize winner of many cannabis cups. Desfrán is the result of crossing Destroyer with Destroyer, she was originally a 3-way crossing of Mexican Oaxaca, Colombian Punto Rojo and Meao Thai and comes to Dutch Passion thanks to Alberto from Argentina. Alberto is a Master Grower, Cannabis Connoisseur and owner of Haze Magazine. Our first project together was to introduce Desfrán to Europe.
During vegetative growth Desfrán needs little nutrition. She grows well in soil especially with plenty of root space, and grows vigorously in other grow methods too. Desfrán is 100% Sativa so she can grow very tall and develops long branches which can dominate the airspace/growroom in no time. In vegetative growth the stem can produce intense fruity aromas when rubbed.
During flower she stretches and can triple her height. Desfrán is very resinous variety suited for SOG and SCROG grow methods and usually takes 9-10 weeks to flower. Desfrán has a fruity aroma like pear and green apples, the taste is like enjoying a pear caramel with hints of grape and melon. Desfrán produces unusually dense and compact flowers for a Sativa. When dried, the flowers look like glazed pinecones. Early harvest can result in a very cerebral and psychedelic high, if you harvest Desfrán late she tastes sweeter and is a true destroyer. Desfrán is one of the best varieties Alberto has ever seen, we hope you will think the same.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
