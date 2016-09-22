About this product
This is a quality indica bred to tolerate the Dutch outdoor climate but it will grow well in other outdoor climates. The plants are typically 1-2m tall, this is a heavy yielding Indica strain with a real knockout stone and has been a favourite outdoor strain of ours since the beginning.
Plants can yield anywhere from 100g to 1000g per plant depending on the growing conditions. Be careful not to give too much nutrition to Hollands Hope® as it can encourage too many leaves and actually reduce bud production. Buds typically reach 50cm in length and contain small leaves.
Hollands Hope® has been a reliable and productive outdoor strain for many years, the smoke is quite sweet and the effect is a heavy, sit-down smoke that will be appreciated by recreational smokers and medical users alike.
Holland's Hope was one of the first cannabis varieties designed for tough outdoor conditions. In the early 1980s, Holland's Hope was created by White Label Seed Company, a partner breeder of Sensi Seeds, and named for her ability to produce excellent results in a wet and unpredictable summer, giving hope to Holland's outdoor growers. Because she was bred for wet circumstances, Holland’s Hope is fungus-resistant. This pure indica produces solid, heavy buds that will provide you with a knock-down stone.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.