Sweet, sweeter, sweetest. As cannabis enthusiasts often have a sweet tooth, the sweeter smelling and tasting strains gained huge popularity in the last decade. The cross we made between Wedding Cake and an Animal Cookies elite clone came out just the way we wanted and really hits the (sweet) spot.
This indica dominant THC rich hybrid feminized seed variety has a very large sativa-like main bloom along with a smooth smoke and a sweet aftertaste on the exhale. She has numerous side branches which grow heavily with resin crusted blooms full of compact buds. A euphoric high is accompanied by a rising, powerful sense of well being and relaxation.
The blissfully enjoyable effects last for a good 3 hours. When you consume a large amount in a short period of time you will be aware of a powerful, and deeply enjoyable, couch-lock body stone. When growing this strain indoors, consider UVB light supplementation during the last few weeks if possible and notice how the trichome production goes into overdrive.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
