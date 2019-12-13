About this product

Sweet, sweeter, sweetest. As cannabis enthusiasts often have a sweet tooth, the sweeter smelling and tasting strains gained huge popularity in the last decade. The cross we made between Wedding Cake and an Animal Cookies elite clone came out just the way we wanted and really hits the (sweet) spot.



This indica dominant THC rich hybrid feminized seed variety has a very large sativa-like main bloom along with a smooth smoke and a sweet aftertaste on the exhale. She has numerous side branches which grow heavily with resin crusted blooms full of compact buds. A euphoric high is accompanied by a rising, powerful sense of well being and relaxation.



The blissfully enjoyable effects last for a good 3 hours. When you consume a large amount in a short period of time you will be aware of a powerful, and deeply enjoyable, couch-lock body stone. When growing this strain indoors, consider UVB light supplementation during the last few weeks if possible and notice how the trichome production goes into overdrive.