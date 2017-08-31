Skunk #11 is a true cannabis legend, our only strain to have sold over a million seeds. Quite possibly the worlds most popular weed variety ....and for very good reasons, this is definitely no ordinary skunk.



Many of our customers have been buying Skunk #11 for years and are so satisfied with the yields and the exquisite skunk 'high' that they don't even want to try other varieties! This highly stable premium skunk strain is the result of years of breeding by our top skunk geneticist and is a foolproof variety with excellent growth, yield and potency. Exceptionally resistant to mould and disease, Skunk#11 delivers a famously enjoyable anti-anxiety high that relaxes the body and soothes the soul. The stone is satisfying, high, chilled and erotic. Yet it has enough energy to allow you to function if you need to get things done. In this respect we call it a 'medium stone' which many prefer to an 'all-out' incapacitating stone.



Skunk #11 grows vigorously in any grow medium, indoors, in a greenhouse or outside. It is a strong plant with generous yields of resin covered bud and has a traditional spicy old-school shiva aroma with a rich, cheesy indica taste. Our Skunk expert recommends harvesting at 7 weeks, the buds may still be green at this point but the Skunk #11 is at its glorious and incomparable best. Over a million seeds sold is your guarantee of satisfaction. Discover it for yourself, a top-quality variety that we offer at a remarkably affordable price for such a high-performance strain.