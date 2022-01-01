About this product
StarRyder® is the product of a very successful project between Dutch Passion and the Joint Doctor. The collaboration took a few years to create this outstanding autoflower variety. An exceptional Dutch Passion Isis clone, a premium sativa with a first class “high”, was carefully hybridised by Joint Doctor with one of his best indica dominant automatics. The result is a very potent autoflower variety. The first part of the name refers to the outstanding quality and performance, a real Star. The second part of the name refers to the Joint Doctor, the autoflowering pioneer and producer of the original LowRyder.
StarRyder® grows like a compact Christmas tree, producing large resinous buds, growing to around 50cm tall and yielding 45 to 100 grams to the average grower. Experienced autoflower growers can yield over 100 grams per plant growing in soil or coco. Yields of over 200 grams per plant are possible with hydro methods such as DWC (Deep Water Culture) in the hands of the very best growers who will be able to grow plants around 1m tall. The THC content is around 15 to 19% which is special for an autoflower variety. The “high” is described as powerful and fast hitting. The taste is smooth and sweet.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
