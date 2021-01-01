About this product
Dutch Passion stands for innovation. Our past accomplishments, including inventing feminised seeds, made us the pioneers we are today. Now we proudly present the next successful project!
After several attempts Dutch Passion have a stabilised THCV rich variety, the first one on the market. THC-Victory is a unique plant with a 1:1 ratio of THC and THC-V, the long sought-after, new cannabinoid. THCV short for tetrahydrocannabivarin is of great medical interest in several fields. Usually THCV is an antagonist for THC, slightly suppressing the effects. THCV is usually a very minor component in most cannabis varieties. More medical research is required to discover the full potential of THCV.
THC-Victory is a medium sized variety and can be slow during early vegetative growth. After the 3rd internode she picks up speed and vigour. Yield is average, terpenes lean towards the citrus side of the spectrum. The trichomes contain a roughly even amount of THC and THCV, around 6-8% of each.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
