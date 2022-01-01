About this product
If you’re a fan of strong old-school Skunk varieties with bumper harvests then this is a perfect choice. The Edge is a sativa dominant (75% sativa, 25% indica) variety that delivers heavy harvests of top quality cannabis with a strong Shiva aroma which will remind you of the good old days. THC levels of 17% are typical, this is a powerful variety. The Edge has a Skunk-appearance, but with slightly more stretch.
The longer inter-nodal distance and multi-branching allows for extra large harvests. This variety prefers extra nutrients during vegetative growth and requires 8-9 weeks for flowering indoors, typically reaching up to 1m tall and yielding up to 500g/m². The Edge will also perform outdoors in mild climates and will finish as early as mid/late September.
The Edge delivers a powerful and uplifting high which transitions into a strong stone. This is a robust variety which performs well even for less experienced growers and will tolerate conditions which are not always ideal. Whichever way you grow The Edge you should get a heavy crop of quality pot.
The longer inter-nodal distance and multi-branching allows for extra large harvests. This variety prefers extra nutrients during vegetative growth and requires 8-9 weeks for flowering indoors, typically reaching up to 1m tall and yielding up to 500g/m². The Edge will also perform outdoors in mild climates and will finish as early as mid/late September.
The Edge delivers a powerful and uplifting high which transitions into a strong stone. This is a robust variety which performs well even for less experienced growers and will tolerate conditions which are not always ideal. Whichever way you grow The Edge you should get a heavy crop of quality pot.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.