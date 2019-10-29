About this product
Careful breeding has created one of our most important strains, we call it “The Ultimate” as it combines some of the heaviest yields we have ever seen with genuine connoisseur quality. She grows to a height of around 1m, ideal for the indoor grow room. Flowering time is 8-11 weeks, with explosive bud growth in the last 2 weeks. The Ultimate is Sativa dominant and will take plenty of nutrients during the growth cycle, she is resistant to mold and bud-rot making it a good greenhouse choice too. The Ultimate is very suited for taking cuttings.
Our growers have never seen a plant yield as heavily with this level of quality. This variety is already setting new standards for commercial growers and will transform your grow room.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
