About this product
Indoors she has the potential to yield up to 500g/m² especially in ‘scrog’ systems with powerful lights. She joined our list of best sellers just one year after she was released and has created a following of autoflower growers who refuse to grow anything else. Serious growers like you should try growing this at least once!
About this strain
Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.
Think Different effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.