Dutch Passion are proud to present the non-autoflowering version of the legendary Think Different. Think Fast® was created by crossing Think Different AutoFem with a specially selected cutting of the Dutch Passion classic Power Plant® in the search of new AutoFem genetics. The first generation offspring, which is normally used for further breeding, was let flowering and gave surprisingly good results. When crossing an autoflowering variety with a traditional photoperiod variety, none of this offspring will be autoflowering. The Dutch Passion geneticists discovered that these non autoflowering plants, which carry the recessive autoflowering gene are significantly faster than their photoperiod parents.



Think Fast® still needs a 12/12 light system to start flowering, but grows bigger and taller in a faster way. With this feature it becomes possible to grow big, potent, photoperiod strains with almost the speed of an autoflower. Think Fast® can be grown outdoors and indoors and will reach the height of a photoperiod strain, but will be ready to harvest a few weeks earlier. Think Fast® inherited the overwhelming big yields from our classic strain Power Plant and is almost as fast and easy to grow as the legend Think Different.