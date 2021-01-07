About this product
Think Fast® still needs a 12/12 light system to start flowering, but grows bigger and taller in a faster way. With this feature it becomes possible to grow big, potent, photoperiod strains with almost the speed of an autoflower. Think Fast® can be grown outdoors and indoors and will reach the height of a photoperiod strain, but will be ready to harvest a few weeks earlier. Think Fast® inherited the overwhelming big yields from our classic strain Power Plant and is almost as fast and easy to grow as the legend Think Different.
About this strain
Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.
Think Different effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.