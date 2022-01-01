About this product
This superb and long-awaited cross of two of our most respected varieties delivers great yields of very strong, highly resinous, buds. We offer this variety only in regular seeds; she will be popular with new growers, old-school connoisseurs and home-breeders looking for a reliably potent variety which is easy and robust to grow. For many years we have had repeat requests for a White Widow cross, she is one of the original iconic breeds and the strongest indica-dominant in our collection. The Ultimate is perhaps our heaviest yielder, but also very powerful. A male White Widow and female ‘Ultimate’ were put together to produce this mixed indica/sativa. The high is strong and intense yet allows you to remain active. The plants are very oily with a noticeable Haze taste together with earthy/citrus flavours which are twisted together with pine. She grows up to 1.5m tall with very good yields and does well in all mediums with the best results in DWC (deep water culture). Plants can be harvested as early as 8 weeks but some will prefer to wait 10 weeks for full bud production and ripeness.
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
