Alien OG Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Alien OG is an extremely potent hybrid made by crossing Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. A premium phenotype of Alien OG will produce a lemon/pine taste and deliver an intense head and body high. Dutchie’s Alien OG has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
An Alien OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
731 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
