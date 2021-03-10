About this product

Blue Dream is the most popular strain in the United States. A premium phenotype of Blue Dream will produce a delightful blueberry flavor as well as a strong but uplifting cerebral high. Dutchie’s Blue Dream has been lab tested at over 27.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Blue Dream strain. Lab tests also show Blue Dream to be high in terpenes including myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene.



A Blue Dream Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.