Blue Dream Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Blue Dream is the most popular strain in the United States. A premium phenotype of Blue Dream will produce a delightful blueberry flavor as well as a strong but uplifting cerebral high. Dutchie’s Blue Dream has been lab tested at over 27.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Blue Dream strain. Lab tests also show Blue Dream to be high in terpenes including myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene.
A Blue Dream Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,658 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!