Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Bubba Kush or “Bubba” as it is known is a popular indica strain in the U.S. due to it’s tranquilizing effects known to cause “couch lock.” This indica has a unique mocha taste and should be enjoyed after dinner. A premium phenotype of Bubba Kush will produce full body relaxation upon consumption. Dutchie’s Bubba Kush has been lab tested at over 17% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Bubba Kush strain.
A Bubba Kush Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
A Bubba Kush Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!