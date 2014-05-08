About this product

Bubba Kush or “Bubba” as it is known is a popular indica strain in the U.S. due to it’s tranquilizing effects known to cause “couch lock.” This indica has a unique mocha taste and should be enjoyed after dinner. A premium phenotype of Bubba Kush will produce full body relaxation upon consumption. Dutchie’s Bubba Kush has been lab tested at over 17% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Bubba Kush strain.



A Bubba Kush Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.